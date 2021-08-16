Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Lucy Wanjiru, the mother of two young men lynched in Kitengela after mistaken identity, has been living in the United Kingdom since 2018.

The last photo that she took with her deceased sons at JKIA when seeing her off has been shared by lawyer Wahome Thuku on his Facebook page.

Sadly, Lucy has lost her only two sons after they were lynched on Sunday last week.

“LUCY Wanjiru with her only two sons Freddie Wanjiru and Victor Wanjiru.

“This was the last photo she took with the boys before she left for the UK in 2018.

“She broke down at the JKIA this morning when she returned to bury the sons killed in Kitengela last week,” lawyer Wahome Thuku captioned the emotional photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.