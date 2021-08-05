Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Jonathan Mukundi, the 42-year-old businessman who brutally murdered his wife before committing suicide, has been described as a very stern man by those who interacted with him.

Mukundi had very few friends and he dealt with anyone who crossed his path mercilessly.

A neighbour recalled a recent incident where he released his killer dogs on a domestic worker who had stolen a can of beer from his house.

“He was so furious that he released his dogs on him. Luckily, he escaped unhurt,” the neighbour revealed.

Another friend revealed that Mukundi was a serial drunkard.

He was always drunk and had previously been involved in several road accidents caused by drunk driving.

Most of his workers said that he could easily be provoked by the slightest mistake.

Mukundi shot his wife in the head and then used the same gun to commit suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.