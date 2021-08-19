Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – A rogue Kenyan Bishop based in the UK was dragged to court on Monday for selling ‘anointed oil’ disguised as a cure for Covid-19.

The flamboyant preacher identified as Bishop Climate Wiseman runs a church called Kingdom Church in South London.

He has been selling the ‘anointed oil’ for 91 euros (Ksh 11,000) per bottle.

The rogue man of God has been making a killing from performing fake miracles and selling ‘nointed oil’

He has several high-end cars

See photos of his guzzlers.

