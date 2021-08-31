Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Coast-based singe,r Fredrick Kilonzo alias Brown Mauzo, has once again been blasted by his first wife for absconding parental duties.

Mauzo’s first wife went on a ranting spree using their daughter’s Instagram account and painted him as a deadbeat dad.

She alleged that he goes for months without seeing their daughter and sends her money only when she bombards him with long text messages or threatens to take him to court.

She further revealed that Mauzo sends her just Ksh 1500 to support their daughter after being absent for months.

The jilted woman also revealed that when they were married, their daughter grew up wearing second-hand clothes from Gikomba and Mauzo would scold her anytime she bought nice clothes for their daughter.

Brown Mauzo hasn’t officially ended his marriage with his first wife.

He’s currently expecting a child with Vera Sidika.

Here are screenshots of Mauzo being blasted by his first wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.