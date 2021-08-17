Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Police Corporal Linda Okello was thrust into the limelight in 2014 when a photo of her in a body-hugging police skirt went viral.

The viral photo turned her into a social media sensation.

The subject of interest was her generous behind and the short shirt that she was wearing in the line of duty.

The viral photo landed her in trouble after she was summoned by her seniors and accused of indecent dressing, contrary to the police dress code.

The pretty cop was caught in another scandal a year later after she was nabbed with bribe money during an undercover operation in the Kigiriti area, Kiambu County.

She was demoted for engaging in corruption and after facing endless frustrations, she quit the police force and flew to America where she currently lives.

The voluptuous former cop is eating life with a big spoon in America.

Her delicious ‘nyash’ looks more delicious, thanks to frequent workouts.

See her latest photos.

