Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu faces real jail time over corruption and abuse of office.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) Noordin Haji vowed to send her to jail for a very long time.

Speaking yesterday, Haji, through his Senior Assistant Alexander Muteti, exuded confidence in winning the case against Mwilu.

He argued that the exposé against Mwilu will stun the nation.

He stated that he will release the dossier which will seemingly secure Mwilu’s conviction. Muteti supported four petitions seeking to oust Mwilu from public office.

“The first interested party has not disclosed the entire dossier against the petitioner,” Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Alexander Muteti, told the court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) led by Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Karambu Koome, Mwilu’s boss, added that it had evidence on how the DCJ allegedly transacted over Ksh20 million at the Supreme Court parking lot, her office building, and her home in Kilimani, Nairobi.

These transactions reportedly occurred seven years ago.

JSC further told the High Court that it was aware of her alleged communication with a criminal suspect.

On Tuesday, Mwilu complained that JSC, a commission in which she serves as a member, was biased in handling four petitions against her.

She added that there was an ulterior motive behind investigating her over alleged gross misconduct, corruption, tax fraud, and falsifying documents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST