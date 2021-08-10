Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – The 2022 General Election will be bloody as many people will die and some will be displaced due to politics.

This was revealed by Apostle Damaris Mumbi of the Chariots of Fire International Ministries.

In her prophecy, Mumbi warned that the spirit of God showed her the Kenyan flag where the red color had dominated the other colors signifying that the 2022 General Elections would be bloody if urgent measures to salvage the post-election violence are not instituted.

This comes even as there is political posturing in the country with political bigwigs, among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Gideon Moi, pulling in different directions.

So dire is the situation that the country appears divided ahead of the 2022 contest.

The Woman of God warned politicians to watch what they say in public lest the country will burn and there will be no one to rule or to be ruled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST