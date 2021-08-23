Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, turned 51-years-old in style at an all-white party attended by friends and fans at Ole Sereni Hotel.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was the chief guest in the memorable party that has become the talk of social media.

Raila turned up for the lavish birthday party rocking a long-sleeve Ralph Lauren Polo t-shirt that he matched with khaki trousers and a branded hat.

Speaking during the star-studded event, Mutua said this was the first birthday party he is holding in his entire life.

He further thanked people who have been in his life among them politicians who nurtured his political journey

“I am very happy to see all of you here. This is the first birthday I have ever had in my life. I want to thank all the people who have been in my life. This is the first birthday party I have ever had in my entire life. Thank you all for coming. My parents, my sister, my teacher my pastors, my friends,” Mutua said.

Here are photos of the star-studded birthday party.

