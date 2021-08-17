Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Purpose:

Reporting to the MSQC, the job holder is responsible for Management of Cash, Branch Operations and Administration.

Key Responsibilities:

Co-custodian of cash and ATMs and Test Keys.

Checking of cash vouchers, transfer vouchers and transaction journal.

Authorization of cash and transfer transactions within their limits.

Confirmation of payment with the customer for the amount above the cashiers’ limit

Repatriation of cash to reserve after the cross entry are properly authorized

Management of the teller line and staff reporting to him/her

Servicing and reconciliation of the ATM.

Confirming and balancing of physical cash in and out of the vault.

Print and check cashiers’ transaction report and transfer vouchers

Conduct cash surprise check in order to avoid fraud

Qualifications

University Degree preferably in a business related field.

Minimum of 2 year’s banking experience in Branch operations as a teller/ head teller.

Strong leadership competencies.

Excellent planning, organizing, problem solving and analytical skills.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to establish new client relationships and generate new business.

A good understanding of strong risk management practices paying particular attention to operational, reputational, compliance and ethical risks.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

How to apply:

The above position is demanding role and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log into our Recruitment Portal and submit your application.

Your application must be received by 20th Aug, 2021.

To be considered, your application must have:

A copy of your ID. Degree certificate. Birth certificate (of self). Police Clearance Certificate (less than 3 months old).

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

