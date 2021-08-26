Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Telephone Operators

REF/TOS/08/21

Reporting to the Client Experience Officer, the successful candidates will be responsible for handling all the switchboard operations.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Telecommunications Operations Management, Customer Service, Public Relations, Hospitality Management, International Relations and Communication Management, Front Office, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Two years of work experience as a Telephone Operator

Strong customer service & Interpersonal skills

Good verbal communication skills and written communication skills

Proficiency in computer applications

Attention to detail – monitoring multiple phone lines requires good attention to detail

How To Apply

If your career aspirations match these exciting opportunities, please write in confidence quoting the position title and reference number on the subject of the email or cover letter on or before Friday, 27th August 2021. Applications including your curriculum vitae, a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, qualifications, experience, present position, names and addresses of three referees should be emailed to recruitment@aarhospital.com

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted