Premier Hospital is a tertiary care facility situated in Mombasa City along Links Road in Nyali area. Since its inception in 2017, the hospital has experienced tremendous growth due to its operating philosophy which is anchored on compassion, care and competence. One of our key area of focus is customer experience. Qualified candidates are hereby invited to apply for the following exciting career opportunities.

TELEPHONE OPERATOR

Job Purpose

To ensure smooth, efficient and seamless operations at the hospital call Centre through call handling for internal and external calls via the hospital switchboard. This role is key in facilitation of communication within the institution and therefore critical in daily operations of the hospital.

Responsibilities

Answering all calls that come into the switchboard by picking calls that go through the switchboard within 3 rings.

Responsible for efficient and smooth call handling at hospital call Centre through the switchboard, including both internal and external calls.

Handling customer complaints coming through the switchboard, by listening to patient complaints, knowing the nature of the complaint, forwarding it to the relevant parties for resolution and finalizing with a follow up with the client.

Responsible documentation and reporting of switchboard activities by preparing weekly report for submission to head of department.

Responding to caller inquiries regarding hospital products and services by providing correct information.

Maintaining a high level of telephone etiquette through timely, courteous and professional call handling at the switchboard.

Qualifications

Diploma in Secretarial studies

At least 6 months experience in a similar capacity.

Required Skills

Good Interpersonal skills

Ability to work responsibly under pressure and with minimal supervision

Excellent customer service skills

Good listening skills

Quick decision making capabilities

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5:00pm on Monday 23th August 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.