Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – Former Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, has taken to social media to thank all those who have stood with him after he was fired on Friday over corruption.

Mutua said that he has received a lot of calls and messages from people encouraging him to be strong amid his woes.

“Dear friends & family.Thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement.

“I can’t pick all the calls or respond to all the messages, but I deeply appreciate your prayers and goodwill. Mungu mbele,” he tweeted.

One of his followers reacted to the tweet by reminding him how a young cancer survivor identified as Rose Nasimiyu broke into tears after he promised her an ambassadorial role and a month later, he gave the role to his friend Daddy Owen.

“At the heat of the moment, you promised Rose Nasimiyu a KFCB ambassador position and a month later, you gave it to Daddy Owen. The young cancer survivor shed tears. We still remember,” the Twitter user identified as Cyprian Ongeri posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.