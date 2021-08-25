Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Nova Pioneer is looking for superstar Pre Primary School Teachers to teach PP1 and PP2 at our Athi River Primary Campus. The teacher will play a critical role in delivering an exceptional 21st Century learning experience for our students. This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

Disclaimer: Nova Pioneer does not charge any fee to process your application.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, inquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation, and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 13 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the role include:

Provide a safe and secure environment for children to feel comfortable.

Plan activities that meet the social, physical and emotional needs of the children.

Develop schemes of work and lesson plans in line with the school curriculum.

Schedule stimulating and learning activities for the children.

Prepare teaching aids to facilitate children learning.

Devise games and activities, and also provides playing equipment, and ensure the playing facilities and equipment are clean and safe.

Supervise the children as they learn and play.

Observe and evaluate each child’s progress and provide a written report to the Principal, other school leaders and parents.

Monitor and keep records/ reports of the children’s progress and development.

Assimilate arriving children to the school environment by greeting them, helping them remove outerwear, and selecting activities of interest to them.

Establish and enforce rules for behaviour, and policies and procedures to maintain order among students.

Plan and supervise class projects, field trips, visits by guests, or other experiential activities, and guide students in learning from those activities.

Assist in bus loading and unloading.

Attend professional meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops in order to maintain and improve professional competence.

Qualifications

Skills and Qualifications required:

TSC certification and Degree in Education/ Diploma in ECDE.

1 – 2 years of teaching experience

You are a great communicator. You are able to provide clear and effective written and verbal communication.

You are flexible and open to change – you handle uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity well.

You are a problem solver – you are proactive in identifying issues and address these thoroughly by making an effort to find appropriate solutions.

You are excited about our organizational culture—and in particular, you are fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a firehose of feedback.

HOW TO APPLY

Apply for the job here