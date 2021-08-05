Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Renowned ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare is in trouble after a magistrate issued a warrant of arrest against him for absconding court hearings twice.

Obare is out on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 after Joho’s former side chick and You Tuber, Natalie Tewa, sued him for disclosing her visa online without her consent.

The case was scheduled for hearing through virtual means on Wednesday but Edgar did not appear.

The prosecutor requested the court to issue a warrant of arrest since it’s the second time he is absconding from the hearing and the wish was granted.

The prosecutor said they were ready with four witnesses to testify but Edgar failed to show up for the hearing.

Obare was arrested in July 2020 in Kisumu and taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

He had published passport details of Natalie Tewa with a visa alleging she had travelled to Dubai in the company of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.