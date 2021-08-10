Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – An outspoken Tangatanga Member of Parliament has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’ and joined Amani National Congress (ANC).

Speaking on Tuesday, Malava MP, Mululu Injendi, said he decided to join ANC because he has realised he is losing a lot of votes in marketing DP Ruto in Western Kenya.

Western Kenya is a political bedroom of ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is also eying for the presidency in 2022.

“I want to ask all those leaders who have been running away from Luhya Unity to come back now. I was one of the leaders who defended Ruto here every day, but now, I have decided to leave his Camp and support Musalia Mudavadi come 2022,” Injendi said.

He also revealed that DP Ruto has been giving MPs accompanying him handouts and said he doesn’t want his money again.

“Ruto has good money that can sustain me and my family for the rest of my life.

“But I have looked at the interest of the region. That’s why I have decided to leave all that and join you in the race to the statehouse with Musalia Mudavadi.” Mululu said when addressing journalists outside Musalia Mudavadi Centre in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST