Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are living in fear following the sustained threats and intimidation by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government targeting them.

This is after a contingent of police officers raided the residence of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi on suspicion he was holding an illegal political meeting.

According to reports, more than 13 men in blue uniform stormed Maangi’s official residence in Kisii on Tuesday where more than 10 youths were arrested and later released on cash bail.

Confirming the incident, Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kooli, said they were effecting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on political gatherings to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

However, Maangi, a close ally to DP Ruto, said he was being harassed due to his relationship with the deputy president.

“We did not have any illegal meeting…I am alone here. I do not want to point fingers, but everybody knows that I am a friend to the deputy president…and there are those who believe that anybody associated with the deputy president should not be allowed to hold any meeting,” he said.

Ruto and his allies have been complaining of being harassed by Uhuru’s government, through some state agencies, ever since ODM Leader Raila Odinga joined the government through the backdoor in the name of the handshake.

However, in an interview on Monday, Uhuru dismissed the allegations by Tanga Tanga, urging anyone with a contrary opinion to come out.

“If anybody has evidence that I have weaponised or used any agency to look after so and so, they should come out,” President Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST