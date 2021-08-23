Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, wished the earth would open and swallow him on Sunday after he was heckled badly by his constituents.

The incident happened outside a church in Kipkaren Ward where the MP attended a church service.

Sudi was mobbed by hundreds of people who heckled him for failing to deliver on his past campaign promises.

Locals decried the poor state of Kipkaren – Kipkenyo road which they said the MP had failed to upgrade for the nine years he has been their legislator.

Residents were heard shouting “hatuko kwa wheelbarrow sasa” while protesting the MP’s poor development record.

Wheelbarrow is a party symbol for the UDA party which is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who staged a walkout from Jubilee.

Sudi asked his constituents for forgiveness for not maintaining Kipkaren – Kipkenyo road, which is in a pathetic state.

He further pledged to work with his team to ensure the maintenance is done as soon as possible.

