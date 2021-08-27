Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga badly after he urged Deputy President William Ruto to resign.

On Monday this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged his deputy to resign, saying he seems uncomfortable serving in his government.

Speaking on Kameme TV on Friday morning, Raila echoed Uhuru’s sentiments and urged Ruto to resign just the way Jaramogi Oginga Odinga did in 1966.

But in a fast rejoinder, Kihika told Raila Odinga that Ruto will not resign because he was not a political appointee like Jaramogi.

She said Jaramogi was appointed by late founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta as his Vice President while Ruto was elected by over 7 million Kenyans to deputise Uhuru.

“On the HYPOCRISY of Raila asking DP to resign like Jaramogi: Your father was NOT ELECTED he was Kenyatta’s APPOINTEE.

“As PM you complained about the quality of your Toilet and Carpet (nusu mkate & mkeka) you DIDN’T RESIGN yet you were merely Kibaki’s APPOINTEE. He’s staying PUT!,” Kihika wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST