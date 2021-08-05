Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has blasted her baby daddy’s wife, Aeedah Bambi, for meddling in her private affairs.

Saumu went live on Instagram and alleged that Aeedah Bambi is following her with pseudo accounts and befriending her rich friends hoping that they will seduce her.

She complained that despite walking out of her relationship with Anwar after she discovered that he had a secret affair with Aeedah, she keeps stalking her.

Saumu further insulted Aeedah, calling her a stupid woman who belongs to the streets.

Saumu and Aeedah were good friends before she discovered that she was secretly having an affair with her baby daddy Anwar Loitiptip, the Senator of Lamu.

Anwar married Aeedah less than 3 months after parting ways with Saumu.

Here’s a video of Saumu calling out Aeedah Bambi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.