Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed calls by his Gatundu South counterpart, Moses Kuria, NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua and The Service Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, for Mt Kenya unity.

While Karua, Kiunjuri, and Kuria insisted that their main agenda is to unify the divided GEMA region and push for the interests of the people of Mt. Kenya region, Gachagua noted that the trio is fronting their selfish interest at the expense of needy people.

“Everybody is free to form his own party.”

“What we don’t want is people to form parties and claim they are pursuing the interests of their region because those are personal interests.”

“All those leaders are trying to have political parties to come and bargain for positions,” Gachagua said.

Instead, Gachagua urged the leaders to collapse their small parties and join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He said the people of the rich-vote region are yearning for the revival of the economy and implementation of development projects, not government positions, adding that only UDA was capable of solving their problems through its Controversial ‘bottom-up’ economic model.

While Karua, Kinjuri, and Kuria said the caucus will not only bring Mt Kenya unity, but also increase Mt Kenya’s bargaining power ahead of the crucial 2022 presidential Election, Gachagua stated that the region does not need a Deputy President slot.

He said the people of Mt Kenya region have still suffered when key government leaders hailed from the region.

