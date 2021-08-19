Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continual improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Stores Officers REF: TNH/HRD/SO/08/21

Reporting to Procurement Manager, General Warehouse & Distribution, the successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating the daily operations of the hospital’s store including inventory control and management in line with established procedures.

Responsibilities

Ensure timely processing of documents, stock, ordering, receiving, and issuing and variance reconciliation.

Conduct effective demand and supply analysis in a timely manner.

Coordinate all stores operations including ordering, receiving, storage, issuing and record management.

Implement best practice stocks ordering, storage processes and eliminate expiries/obsolesce/damage in storage.

Receive items from suppliers in collaboration with the joint receiving team.

Ensure processing of stores’ documents is carried out on a daily basis and forwarded within established timelines.

Undertake inventory controls by ensuring all stocks received from other stores or suppliers are accounted for and reconciled in a timely manner.

Facilitate timely stock ordering and follow ups for replenishment.

Prepare and coordinate implementation of the duty roster for staff to ensure adequate staffingin the store at all time.

Ensure the store has adequate space to accommodate all items coming on a daily basis for efficiency in operations.

Maintain accurate records and tracking of all stock items through the delivery notes, stock

requests and issue reports by processing all issues and receipts on daily basis.

Prepare reports in a timely manner in order to give account of stocks and determine the necessary actions.

Act as the key person in item creation in the system and responsible for pricing.

Ensure security of all materials stored in the store and enforce access control to store from non- store staff.

Ensure accurate and thorough physical counting of stocks during stock taking and speedy variance explanation.

Carry out filing and archiving of hospital documentation related to store management; and

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Procurement or any other related field from a recognized institution.

Full professional qualification in Purchasing and Supplies Management.

Must be a Professional Member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management with a valid practising license.

Minimum of 3 years’ stores management or procurement experience in a large establishment.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Experience in warehousing and inventory management.

Thorough understanding of procurement laws and procedures.

Knowledge and experience in demand and supply system and best procurement practices.

Knowledge and effective application of all procurement and relevant hospital policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to consistently achieve required compliance standards or benchmarks

Highly analytical and excellent negotiation skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills

High level of integrity

Knowledge of supply chain management in multiuser/network environment

Knowledge of international procurement and logistics management

Attention to detail

Planning and organizing skills

Accountability

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org