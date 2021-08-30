Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost in his ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 after former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said soon he will join the hustler nation.

Hustler Nation is a narrative being used by the DP to endear himself to Kenyans.

In an interview with Kameme TV on Monday, Kabogo, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he has listened to what the Mt Kenya electorate want and it is William Ruto.

Kabogo advised President Uhuru Kenyatta not to waste his time marketing another presidential candidate in Mt Kenya because the region has already decided it is William Ruto or never.

“I do not have any restrictions working with DP William Samoei Ruto. He is a smart politician, creative and updated with what is happening within the field of politics.

“If there is a presidential candidate who has got a better chance of clinching to power, then it is DP William Ruto,” Kabogo said.

“The President should stop wasting much of his time over Mount Kenya.

“The mountain is under Mr. Hustler,” Kabogo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST