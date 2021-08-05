Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again told President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies, who are hell-bent on pushing him and his allies out of Jubilee Party, that they will not succeed.

This comes even as the DP and his allies officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which they said will be their party of choice come 2022.

Speaking during UDA group meeting at his Karen home, Ruto vowed to stay put in Jubilee, saying they will only move out when they want to because Jubilee is their home which they built.

“We are not guests in any place. We join political parties by choice and will leave by choice.

“Nobody should ask anybody while you are still here…This is a democratic country,” stated Ruto.

The meeting was attended by over 100 MPs who have ratified the hustler narrative.

