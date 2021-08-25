Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has publicly told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop lying about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after it was declared null and void by the Court of Appeal.

Uhuru had on Monday differed with Ruto over BBI, hailing the bill as one that would have offered many benefits to Kenyans rather than a personal agenda to help a few individuals ascend to power.

But in a rejoinder, Ruto blasted Uhuru for lying to the country, noting that BBI was dangerous for the country and it was meant to reward a few politicians perceived to be close to the powers that be.

Ruto, who was hosting leaders from the larger Makueni County on Tuesday, at his Karen residence, said that BBI was a recipe for disaster and would plunge the country into presidential imperialism.

“How will you be accountable if BBI was suggesting that we have a President who controls the legislature through the appointment of MPs into the Executive and controls the Judiciary?”

“We would have an imperial presidency, let us not lie to ourselves, let us not lie to the people, BBI was dangerous,” Ruto stated.

