Friday, August 27, 2021 – Controversial city lawyer and former Woman Rep contestant, Karen Nyamu, embarrassed herself while trying to flaunt Ohangla moves.

Comedian Jalang’o shared a video of Karen dancing to a popular Ohangla song to promote the upcoming Luo Festival but Netizens were not impressed with her moves.

A section of social media users urged her to stick to Mugithi since her waist is too stiff.

“Kiuno ngumu kama uchumi ya Zimbabwe,” a fan commented on the video posted by Jalang’o.

“Kiuno ya Mhesh imekauka,” another fan who was not impressed with Karen’s moves added.

Here’s the video.

