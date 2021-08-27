Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, August 27, 2021 – Controversial city lawyer and former Woman Rep contestant, Karen Nyamu, embarrassed herself while trying to flaunt Ohangla moves.
Comedian Jalang’o shared a video of Karen dancing to a popular Ohangla song to promote the upcoming Luo Festival but Netizens were not impressed with her moves.
A section of social media users urged her to stick to Mugithi since her waist is too stiff.
“Kiuno ngumu kama uchumi ya Zimbabwe,” a fan commented on the video posted by Jalang’o.
“Kiuno ya Mhesh imekauka,” another fan who was not impressed with Karen’s moves added.
Here’s the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>