Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – A senior State House employee has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto could be the next Commander-in-Chief after the Court of Appeal declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional, null and void.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Michael Waikenda, the State House Director of Political Affairs, said Ruto was the biggest beneficiary of the BBI collapse and this may give him a smooth ride to State House in 2022.

Waikenda said Ruto has also an added advantage of becoming the fifth President of Kenya because the opposition leaders are yet to unite ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

“With BBI out of his way, the reality is that DP Ruto stands a better chance of winning 2022 elections.

“He already has the entire Rift Valley and Mt Kenya region votes in his pocket.

“Plus, the disunity in the opposition will give him a smooth ride to the statehouse.

“If Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi do not settle their dispute, then there’s nothing much they can do to stop Ruto,” Waikenda stated.

