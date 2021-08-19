Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has made fun of a second meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals in as many days.

Uhuru had summoned ODM leader Raila Odinga alongside Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), and Gideon Moi (KANU) at state lodge in Mombasa, just a week after he met with the leaders at the same venue.

In a tweet, Cheruiyot, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, wondered what happened to the first meeting between the above and Uhuru Kenyatta, just a few days to the second.

“Sponsor ameitana tena…kwani mlikula fare?…(Their sponsor has summoned them again, did they eat transport money the first time?” wondered Cheruiyot in a tweet in an apparent reference to Uhuru as the sponsor of the rest.

News of the second meeting between Uhuru and the ex-NASA principals came barely hours after Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi, all under the One Kenya Alliance, announced they had agreed to field a presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election.

This is despite Uhuru pressuring them to shelve their State House bid and support his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, to succeed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST