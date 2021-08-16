Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Rumours have been doing rounds on social media that popular rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has been having an affair with Mutua’s wife, Lillian Nganga.

The rumours surfaced online for the first time last month after Tea Master Edgar Obare received information that Lillian and Juliani had been spotted booking a room at New Rain Hotel along Thika Road.

Sonko has confirmed that Juliani has been chewing Lillian’s goodies while weighing on Mutua’s publicized divorce.

Sonko said that it’s unfortunate that Juliani took advantage of Mutua’s marital woes by sleeping with his wife.

The former Governor stated that if he was in Mutua’s shoes, he would have dealt with Juliani ruthlessly.

“Nawewe msanii jipe shughuli ingekuwa ni mimi ati tume differ na bibi yangu alafu the first days of our divorce unadunda nae kunihurt hio sausage yako naeza kuikata into pieces na nijipeleke police station,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.