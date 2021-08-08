Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Jomo Gecaga’s beautiful baby mama, Lola Hannigan, has taken to social media to flaunt her body goals while enjoying a lavish vacation in Mombasa.

The former TV girl flew to the coast on Friday to unwind and if the photos she has posted online are anything to go by, then she is having a blast, although it’s not clear whether she is in the company of her powerful baby daddy.

In the juicy photos she posted on her Instagram page with over 71,000 followers, she left little for men to imagine as she flaunted her body goals in killer attire while enjoying the cool breeze in one of the most expensive beach hotels in Mombasa.

The renowned TV girl has been exercising after giving birth and that’s why she has managed to get her hot body back.

See the juicy photos.

