Thursday, 05 August 2021 – After former Budalangi Member of Parliament Ababu Namwamba divorced his wife, he fell in love with a 20-year-old slay queen identified as Janet Angatia.

Ababu unveiled Janet in April this year when he was celebrating his son’s 5th birthday at his palatial Karen home.

The petite beauty queen, who is an upcoming model, is enjoying the finer things in life, thanks to her wealthy politician husband.

She posted photos relaxing with a friend at Ababu Namwamba’s Che’s resort in Budalangi.

She is the chocolate-skinned lady with a black swimsuit in the photos below.

