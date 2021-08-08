Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Popular city socialite, Sherlyne Anyango, has found love months after jetting to the United States of America.

Taking to her Instagram page, the well-endowed socialite shared a romantic video getting mushy in a swimming pool with her mzungu boyfriend.

Sherlyne relocated to America in April this year and after landing in the so-called land of milk and honey, she dumped her Kenyan boyfriend. Oga Obinna, and fell in love with a white man.

Sherlyne’s American boyfriend seems to be madly in love with her if the video she posted on her Instagram page is anything to go by.

He was cuddling her in the swimming pool while enjoying the warmth of her curvaceous body.

The well-endowed socialite has stated that she is not planning to come back to Kenya.

See this romantic video that she posted.

