Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – The internet has erupted after a chocolate-skinned city slay queen threw caution to the wind and turned up in a popular club in Westlands pantless.

The pantless slay queen was rocking a figure-hugging mustard dress with a long slit, exposing her goodies to anyone interested to see.

Her voluptuous thighs and ‘honey pot’ were exposed to the revellers in broad daylight and despite being indecently dressed, she continued to party hard while shamelessly flaunting her private parts.

Looking at the viral video, she was enjoying the attention that she was getting in the club.

Netizens have flooded social media and condemned the carefree slay queen.

Here’s the trending video and some of the reactions from Netizens.

It’s a crazy world we live in nowadays morals and self-respect went out the window a long time ago.

Wasichana wajiheshimu

Tumekubali ni fashion but at the end of the day…decency matters..

Hapo anatoka na rent

Wait. Mimi niko na swali. Utatembeaje na hio slit yote bila panty? Si ukikanyaga tu utaonyesha your entire reproductive system. Aaaiii.

What was her motive??? That ain’t fashion..Hata angefunika uso Basi

Si itakuwa imechafuka na vumbi by the time rave is over

This video vixen Ako soko itabidi mfike bei

The Kenyan DAILY POST.