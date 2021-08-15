Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Netizens were treated to free drama when a jilted lady identified as Jaber Toto on Facebook went live on her timeline while kicking out her baby daddy, Zack Opondo, a controversial Facebook blogger.

Jaber captured the dramatic incident in the live-streamed video kicking out Zack for being a womanizer.

She accused him of infidelity despite living on her bills.

She also accused him of beating her up yet she is the one doing everything for him and their son.

The blogger sustained injuries on his leg during the altercation.

Zack Opondo is a controversial social media sensation who is not new to scandals.

He is a popular figure among Luo Facebook users and enjoys a huge following due to his dramatic social media life.

In more than one instance, he has been kicked out by women after a stalled love affair.

In 2019, he was kicked out by another young woman identified as Linda Lesso after he destroyed her household properties, estimated at Ksh 1.2 million, according to a police report at Kayole Police Station.

Zack was allegedly being hosted by Linda but was adamant to be evicted when things went south in their relationship.

Here are the latest videos of Zack Opondo being evicted at night by another woman who happens to be his 3rd baby mama.

1) Here’s part of the drama that transpired.

2) You can watch the whole video here.

