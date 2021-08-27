Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Popular gospel singer Size 8 and her husband DJ MO are expecting baby number 3.

Size 8 took to social media and announced the pregnancy news in style.

She shared a photo flaunting her growing baby bump in a white dress with her husband by her side admiring the baby bump.

“God in His wisdom has blessed DJ Mo and me with baby number 3. To God be the glory,” she wrote.

Mo also uploaded the same photo on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Another blessing. God is faithful. Baby number 3. Thank you Size 8. Kazi napiga.”

This will be the third child for the couple who are already parents to a daughter and a son.

