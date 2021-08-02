Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have vowed never to treat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with kids’ gloves when he joins the alliance.

Speaking yesterday, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya), said the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) would not hand a direct presidential ticket to Raila Odinga should he join the alliance.

According to Wamalwa, Raila will be treated as among the equals in OKA because the formation aims to work together as the upcoming general vote draws closer.

Wamalwa stated that Raila would be subjected to the normal selection criteria other hopefuls in the coalition will go through. Should he pass, then he will have the ticket with him.

“If he (Raila) joins the coalition, he is coming among equals as the objective of the coalition is team working.”

“We will put a flag bearer who will be able to score and win.”

“We can’t assume if he joins automatically he becomes the flagbearer,” said Wamalwa.

He said the coalition would focus on a candidate with a newer strategy and vantage point.

Despite Raila hinting at planning a meeting with the OKA principals, it is yet to be clear whether or not he will join the new coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST