Friday, 20 August 2021 – A man has taken to Twitter to rant after he fell prey to a catfish account.

The sex-starved man saw a profile of a pretty lady and started soliciting for sex, not knowing that he was chatting with a catfish account.

Things went south after he sent Ksh 15,000 to the ‘pretty lady’ to book her for overnight sex.

Communication was cut after he sent the money and that’s when knew that he had been conned like a fool.

“I don’t want my money back but I just want people to know lest they fall prey like me.

“Help me spread the word,” he wrote.

Here are screenshots of his chats with the catfish account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.