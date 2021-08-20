Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – A shy groom embarrassed his beautiful bride after he refused to kiss her during their colourful wedding.

A video shared online shows the beautiful bride forcing the shy groom to kiss her at the wedding reception but her efforts bore no fruits.

The guests and wedding emcee even tried to cheer the shy groom hoping that he will gather the courage to kiss the bride but still, he remained defiant.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.