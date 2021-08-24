Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Last weekend, three teenagers were involved in a grisly road accident along Namanga Road.

According to social media reports, the teenagers, who are said to be Form Four students, had hired the ill-fated vehicle to go for a road trip.

One of the teenagers died on the spot after exiting through the windscreen during the fatal crash, while his colleagues escaped with serious injuries and are still admitted to the hospital.

It’s alleged that the car was speeding along the busy highway when the accident happened.

Sadly, the reckless teenagers had not fastened their safety belts.

They were also driving without a license.

Here’s a video of the ill-fated car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.