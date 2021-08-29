Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Residents of Majengo village in Nanyuki want disciplinary action taken against a rogue police officer who loiters in the village drunk while armed with an AK47.

A viral clip of the youthful police officer insulting a woman while armed with an Ak47 has surfaced online.

It’s alleged that the police officer, who is stationed at Nanyuki Police Station, had gone to collect bribes from illicit drinking dens in the area.

Police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai has responded to the viral clip and said action is being taken against the rogue police officer.

“Attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media of a drunk, armed and uniformed police officer harassing innocent members of public.

“Laipika Couty Police Commander is taking administrative action against the officer,” Mutyambai said in a statement.

Here’s a viral video of the rogue cop.

