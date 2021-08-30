Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021 – A traffic police officer is the latest victim of the motorbike riding thugs that have been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans in broad daylight.

The uniformed police officer was busy talking on the phone along Kangundo Road when a thug riding on a motorbike and disguising himself as a bodaboda rider snatched his phone.

The thug was caught on CCTV monitoring the cop’s movements before he struck and snatched his phone.

The helpless cop tried to run after the thug but his efforts were futile.

The video comes just a few months after some motorbike riding thugs were caught on a dashboard camera snatching a phone from a traffic police officer at Roysambu Roundabout.

Although Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai claimed that the video was doctored, this new video leaves him with an egg on his face.

See how the daring thug snatched the cop’s phone.

The Kenya DAILY POST.