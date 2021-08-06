Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s effort of uniting Mt Kenya has suffered a severe blow after Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Thursday, Wambugu stated that the bottom-up approach spearheaded by Ruto should be absorbed into the system since it seeks to pump money into local and small-scale businesses.

“Let me say that I am one of the few members in our camp who fully support the bottom-up economic model.

“This is a great and noble idea which must be embraced by any sane politician who is seeking to lead this country,” Ngunjiri stated.

Wambugu also lambasted Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju for using derogatory words in describing the idea.

Last week, Tuju termed bottom-up as Matako Juu in Swahili.

“That’s why I was very annoyed the other day when my secretary-general brought jokes on such a serious matter,” Ngunjiri added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST