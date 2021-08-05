Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has warned Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to desist from peddling lies on TV and dragging him and his boss, CS Fred Matiang’i, in his fraud case.

This is after Gachagua accused Kibicho and Matiang’i of being behind the corruption woes that have seen him arrested and using the police to harass him due to his close association with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Kibicho claimed that Gachagua’s case was reported by Mathira residents who claimed that their MP had embezzled public funds.

He lamented that the MP was using him and CS Matiang’i as decoys and scapegoats in the case.

Gachagua, who served as Molo District Officer in the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s Government, was blamed for insinuating that the Interior Ministry was on a witch-hunt of DP Ruto’s allies.

“Gachagua is an old DO who used rungus during their regime. He has forgotten that when we changed the Constitution, everyone was poised to be accountable for their actions,” stated Kibicho.

“He keeps thinking that the recklessness continued.

“I want to tell him that it stopped. He needs to grow up and stop being reckless. He has issues with his own people of Nyeri who stated that he embezzled funds. Let him deal with that and desist from dragging Kibicho and CS Matiang’i in it.”

However, he declared that no action will be taken against Gachagua for dragging his name and that of Matiang’i through the mud as the Ministry had decided to avoid being dragged into the affair.

“That is what he is looking for. We will not engage him even as he keeps telling lies on TV,” the PS added.

In July 2021, Gachagua was charged with six counts, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of property, and money laundering. The MP pleaded not guilty.

