Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has indirectly admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would be the president of Kenya if he had not stolen his votes in the 2013 and 2017 Presidential elections.

According to The People Daily, a publication linked to the Kenyatta family, Uhuru stole Raila’s votes in 2013 and 2017 and that is why he is the president of Kenya.

The paper wrote this while elaborating on how Raila Odinga has been unsuccessfully vying for the presidency since 1997.

According to the paper, Uhuru, who was running alongside Deputy President William Ruto, allegedly stole Raila Odinga’s votes, denying him another chance to win the presidency.

This, however, caught the attention of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who seemed to be furious with how the paper wrote.

While referring to the publication as a Jubilee-owned paper, Murkomen claimed that it will come as a big shock to Raila, whom he said is believing that the Jubilee party will allegedly steal votes for him in 2022.

“Handshake brainwashed Jubilee to believe that indeed Uhuru Kenyatta stole votes from Raila Odinga and ODM, as propagated by Jubilee, linked People Daily.

“The tragedy is that Raila Odinga now believes that Uhuru will steal votes for him next year. Ngai Fafa!,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

This is how the paper reported on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.