Monday, August 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from making a private visit to Uganda on Monday afternoon.

The DP’s Communication Secretary, David Mugonyi, said that the second in command was stunned after he arrived at the airport only to be asked to seek clearance from the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

“When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.”

“We are surprised.”

“This has never happened in the last nine years,” David Mugonyi said.

However, according to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, the orders blocking Ruto from flying out to Uganda came from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i

Taking to twitter, Itumbi wrote:

“Interior CS, The Ruaraka thief, @Fredmatiangi has issued instructions stopping DP @WilliamsRuto from flying to Uganda this afternoon. He was headed for a private visit. Ndindi, Benjamin Tayari & others on his entourage were initially also stopped. Hii madharau itaisha tu!”

Ruto spent close to five hours at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before he left to his Karen home.

Last month, the DP was in Uganda where he spent a couple of days at President Yoweri Museveni’s home district of Mbarara.

