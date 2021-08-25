Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Kwale County when he attended the burial of the mother of Governor Salim Mvurya, Ruto told mourners that he is not a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as people assume him to be.

According to Ruto, he is still the deputy party leader of the Jubilee Party and the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya contrary to what some people think.

“I am still the deputy party leader of Jubilee, but together with over 150 MPs, we have decided to have one well where we can all drink water together,” he said.

Ruto, who was responding to Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who urged coast residents to form their party, said the UDA party was not his but was open to any politician regardless of their current parties.

“As we speak, Jumwa is an ODM member, Ichungwa is a Jubilee member but we have all decided to have one common party that will accommodate all of us,” the DP said.

Ruto further urged Kingi to join UDA after he was ousted as Kilifi ODM chair last week for spearheading the formation of a Coastal political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST