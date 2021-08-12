Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – A bright student, who was the top performer in the 2012 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), has been brutally murdered by unknown assailants.

The body of the deceased student identified as Edgar Tony was found dumped on the roadside in Homa Bay County.

The body had deep wounds on the head, indicating that he was murdered.

Tony’s death was confirmed by his stepbrother, Ondogo Odol.

“I received the communication from his immediate brother who told me that Tony had passed away.

“He had suffered deep wounds in the head and the body.

“The bruises were so deep but we are not yet aware whether the injuries were inflicted by assailants or after an accident.

“His family is currently with the body at Jaramogi Referral Hospital,” Odongo said.

Tony was the overall best student in 2012 KCSE.

He studied at Maseno School and got a mean grade A of 89.86 points.

He recently graduated from Yale University in the US with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Here are photos of the deceased student.

