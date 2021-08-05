Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a huge blow after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, skipped his meeting in Karen on Thursday.

Ruto had invited over 100 MPs to his Karen home and Kuria was conspicuously missing from the meeting.

Many Kenyans asked about Kuria’s whereabouts because he is among the senior-most MPs from the Mt Kenya region who have been drumming up support for Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Moses Kuria confirmed that he didn’t attend the meeting because he is not a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party member.

Kuria said he is a member of the Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party and has no business in UDA gatherings.

He also blasted DP Ruto for saying in his interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday that he doesn’t need alliances in 2022.

This is what Kuria allegedly wrote on Facebook

While Kuria has dismissed the post as fake, his absence from Ruto’s meeting in Karen has left tongues wagging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.