Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – A rogue prison warder from Meru disappeared with a G-3 rifle to hunt down his wife in Thika.

According to a police report, the prison warder identified as Edwin Omuse, who is stationed at Kangeta GK Prisons, disappeared with the loaded gun to kill his wife after she defrauded him Sh 900,000, which he had acquired from a bank,

The depressed warder went to his station and picked up the rifle that was loaded with twenty rounds of live ammunition before he set off to look for his wife.

He was last seen at Kangeta trading centre on Tuesday, August 24th while in possession of the G-3 rifle which was hidden in a sack.

He was reportedly heard saying that he was heading to Thika to kill his wife who defrauded him the Ksh.900, 000 he acquired from a bank.

Prison warders from Kangeta GK Prisons were dispatched to look for Omuse after he disappeared with the assault weapon and his calls went unanswered.

The warders also reported the matter to the police on Tuesday at 6:24 pm after failing to track down their colleague.

It’s not clear whether the rogue officer was arrested.

Here’s a police statement on the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.