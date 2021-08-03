Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi have thrown President Uhuru Kenyatta under the bus over the drama that happened at JKIA, where Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from flying out of the country to Uganda on orders from above.

Speaking from Kampala, Ruto’s entourage claimed Uhuru may have blocked the DP from traveling to settle personal scores.

According to Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, senior government officials including the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i were unaware of the clearance Ruto needed before he could fly out of the country.

“The immigration officers told us that they had received orders from above not to clear the DP.”

“No one was able to explain who had issued the orders.”

“We contacted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and head of public service Joseph Kinyua who stated that he was not the one who had issued the orders,” Nyoro stated.

Nyoro was accompanied by Oscar Sudi (Kapseret MP) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango MP), who were cleared to board the commercial flight to Entebbe International Airport.

The MPs noted that they were also asked to get clearance from parliament.

“We contacted the leadership of the house who clarified that we did not need any clearance from anyone especially because it was a private visit,” Nyoro stated.

Immigration officials at JKIA asked Ruto to get clearance from the head of public service besides being ordered to produce his ID, birth certificate, and letter from the chief before he could be allowed to board a plane to Uganda.

