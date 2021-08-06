Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – After dramatically stopping Deputy President William Ruto from leaving the country to Uganda on Monday, it has emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta also blocked Ruto from flying to Tanzania.

This was revealed by Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, who is an ally of Ruto.

Speaking to the press at his home, Sudi said before going to Uganda, Ruto was to travel to Tanzania but was blocked at the airport.

“We had a trip to Tanzania, and it was blocked. When we asked, we were told to question the Kenyan State House.

“We aborted that mission and decided to head to Uganda,” Ruto’s ally said.

Oscar Sudi pointed an accusing finger at President Uhuru’s administration, accusing it of orchestrating the repeated humiliation of William Ruto.

After the Monday incident, Ruto left everything in the hands of God who fights for the weak.

The Kenyan DAILY POST